Nottingham Forest keeping tabs on Middlesbrough midfielder ahead of January

Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney is on the radar of Nottingham Forest, reporter Alan Nixon has revealed on his Patreon.

Middlesbrough academy graduate Hackney has come on leaps and bounds over the last year or so. He had been a Boro talent tipped for a bright future for a while before Michael Carrick’s arrival but since then, the midfielder has developed brilliantly.

The 21-year-old has become one of the Championship‘s standout midfielders and is now a regular for England’s U21 side. Interest has been reported before and with January nearing, fresh claims have now emerged.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon has said that Nottingham Forest chief Scott Wilson has been keeping a close eye on Hackney, most recently taking the chance to ‘update’ his file when he was in action for England’s Young Lions.

Hackney is currently contracted to Middlesbrough until the summer of 2027 after putting pen to paper on new terms earlier this year.

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

Destined for the top?

Hackney has been a regular for Middlesbrough for around a year now and his place in the middle of the park is firmly nailed down. He’s got 61 first-team appearances to his name for Boro, chipping in with four goals and five assists in the process.

There’s no hiding how key he is to Carrick’s Middlesbrough side and as a club with their own ambitions, they’ll be determined to retained Hackney’s services for some time yet. However, he’s firmly on an upward trajectory and if Boro aren’t to rise to the Premier League soon, you’d fancy their midfield standout to do so without them.

Until that time comes though, Hackney will be fully focused on furthering his game with Middlesbrough and aiding their promotion push. It seems Nottingham Forest will be keeping a close eye on matters all the while.