Manchester City could send January target to Leicester City on loan

Leicester City could bring in Valentín Barco on loan in January if he ends up joining Manchester City from Boca Juniors, according to a report by The Sun.

Leicester City may well benefit greatly if Manchester City are able to get a deal over the line for the highly-rated left-back.

Barco, 19, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and Boca Juniors are facing a real battle to keep hold of him this winter amid reported interest from England.

The Sun report Pep Guardiola ‘plans’ to ship him out to the King Power Stadium for the second-half of this season if he brings him to the Etihad Stadium, with competition coming from fellow Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion.

Leicester City in frame for ambitious deal

Securing the signature of Barco on a temporary basis from City would be a statement of intent by Leicester if it happened in the upcoming transfer window as they look to secure the Championship title.

The deal would also make a lot of sense as Enzo Maresca used to work under Guardiola and is a coach who he knows and trusts.

Barco has never experienced life away from Boca Juniors and like any player who takes the daunting step away from home at a young age, it may take him a while to adapt to life in a new country.

Therefore, dropping down into the second tier for a few months would help boost his confidence, help him settle in and potentially win some silverware before eventually linking up with his parent club, as opposed to being thrown straight in at the deep end in the top flight.

Barco has risen up through the ranks at Boca and has played 23 games this year.