Leicester City man given green light to head out on loan

Leicester City defender Paul Appiah has joined Maidstone United on loan, as announced by the non-league side.

Leicester City have given the youngster the green light to head out on loan to get some experience under his belt.

Appiah, 21, will be hoping to get plenty of game time with the National League South.

Their website has confirmed he will spend the next four weeks at the Gallagher Stadium and he is due to return to the King Power Stadium at the end of December.

Leicester City loan exit

Leicester swooped to sign Appiah back in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer.

He has since been a key player for their Under-21’s side but is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Foxes, hence why he has been allowed to leave on a temporary basis.

His switch to Maidstone is a chance to test himself in senior football as opposed to playing with the development side and his parent club will hope he can return with a spring in his step.

Appiah was on the books at Chelsea’s academy before he moved to Aston Villa in 2019. He then spent three years at Villa Park before he joined Leicester.

Enzo Maresca’s side have been in Championship action this weekend and beat Watford 2-0 at home after two goals by striker Jamie Vardy.

They went into their clash against the Hornets on the back of two defeats in a row against Leeds United and Middlesbrough so they will be pleased to have got back to winning ways.

The Foxes are back in action on Wednesday with an away trip to Hillsborough to take on a Sheffield Wednesday side who sit bottom of the table. They then face West Brom at the Hawthorns next weekend.