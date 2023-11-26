Leicester City and Preston North End take interest in emerging Liverpool prodigy

Leicester City and Preston North End have both taken an interest in Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah, as per a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

Leicester City and Preston North End are both in and around the Championship promotion fight after 17 games. The Foxes are top of the table with 14 wins to their name, while the Lilywhites sit in 6th place – the last of the play-off spots.

The January window is approaching, and both sides will be hopeful of making some new signings to bolster their bids for promotion. Now, claims of interest in Liverpool defender Quansah have emerged.

Reporting on his Patreon, Alan Nixon has said that the 20-year-old centre-back is on Preston’s wanted list ahead of this winter. Ryan Lowe watched him in action last week and if he’s allowed out on loan this winter, North End are keen on a deal.

Leicester City also hold an interest though. They too are said to have checked him out as they eye a centre-back signing.

Back to the EFL?

Much of Quansah’s game time to date has come in youth football but he has already made a lasting impression at one EFL club. The Warrington-born talent caught the eye with Bristol Rovers over the second half of last season, so a step up to the Championship with Leicester City or Preston North End could be ideal for his development.

Quansah has caught the eye when given first-team opportunities by Jurgen Klopp this season but if game time is likely to be limited over the second half of the campaign, a loan could be best. Either Leicester City or Preston would be good destinations, but time will tell just how his situation pans out.

The Liverpool talent has made four Premier League appearances but he’s only played one minute of league football since September.