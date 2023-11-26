League Two club set to snap up recent Blackburn Rovers, Stockport County trialist

Colchester United are poised to sign Welling United striker Ollie Godziemski, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Colchester United aren’t afraid to give first-team chances to young players. Their squad is a young one and it is largely made up of players who have come through their ranks and made a senior breakthrough under their watch.

Now, it is said that the U’s are set to add a new talent to their ranks.

17-year-old striker Ollie Godziemski has been catching the eye with Welling United, so much so that he’s already had chances to impress with EFL sides. Reporter Nixon has previously reported trial spells with Blackburn Rovers and Stockport County, but it’s Colchester United who are set to sign the young striker, as per Nixon’s Patreon.

Godziemski is set for a move to Matty Etherington’s side, while fellow Welling talent David Kamara is heading to Luton Town.

One to watch…

Colchester United have proven themselves as great recruiters and developers of young players. They’re not afraid to give them the chance to impress and that looks to have helped them attract another attacking prospect in the form of Godziemski.

The fact he’s been on the radars of Blackburn Rovers and Stockport County goes to show that there is the feeling within EFL clubs that he could be a talent to watch in the years to come. It is the U’s who looked to have secured his services amid this latest update though.

Colchester United will be hoping for further additions this winter. They sit 20th in the League Two table, five points above the relegation zone. New boss Etherington will be keen to make a mark on the squad in January after taking the reins on a permanent basis.