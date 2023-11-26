‘He will improve’ – Charlton Athletic boss Appleton backs player to improve form

Charlton Athletic boss Michael Appleton has insisted Miles Leaburn will find his scoring touch again soon.

Charlton Athletic have given the highly-rated striker plenty of game time over the past season-and-a-half.

Leaburn, 19, has a very bright future ahead of him in the game.

He has only found the net once in his last eight appearances though. His manager isn’t worried and has told London News Online: “He’s got a lot of responsibility on his shoulders with Chuks [Aneke] out of the group.

“He’s only a young kid. He will improve, he will get better. Games like today will be good for him and important for him.

“The good thing for some of those young players is when we do play at home, they find a way of giving an extra five or ten percent because of the support and they are home grown. Hopefully that will be the case.”

Charlton Athletic prospect backed

Leaburn has the full backing of Appleton which is good to see as he looks to hit the ground running again this winter to help Charlton’s quest for the League One play-offs.

The teenager was on the books at fellow London outfit Chelsea before switching to The Valley back in 2019.

He has since become a first-team regular for the Addicks and nailed down his place in the team last term.

The Bromley-born man made 40 appearances in all competitions and chipped in with 13 goals. He has so far managed to score seven times in this campaign as he looks to beat last term’s tally.

Leaburn has been linked with a move away from Charlton and Appleton’s side could face a battle to keep hold of him with the January transfer window on the horizon, despite his current dry patch in front of goal.

London News Online reported in late October that Chelsea and Brentford are interested in luring him up to the Premier League.

The Addicks drew 1-1 away at Carlisle United this weekend and they are now sat in 10th position in the table after picking up 23 points from 17 games.

They are seven points off the top six as they prepare to face Cheltenham Town on Tuesday at home.