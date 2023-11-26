Derby County prospect wanted by Manchester United and Chelsea

Derby County youngster Cruz Allen is wanted by Manchester United and Chelsea, according to a report by The Sun.

Derby County could face a battle to keep hold of the prospect amid reported interest from some Premier League big guns.

Allen, 16, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and has apparently emerged on the radar of teams higher up the football pyramid over recent times.

The Sun claim Manchester United and Chelsea are on his ‘trail’ at the moment, as well as fellow top flight outfit Newcastle United.

Derby County youngster wanted

Losing Allen would be a blow for Derby if he was to head out the exit door, especially at such a young age.

However, the fact that teams like United and Chelsea are being linked show how much potential he has.

It would be hard for the Rams to stand in the way if one of those sides were to launch a swoop for him in the near future. However, they will no doubt do what is best for the club and his career.

Allen’s chances of breaking into Derby’s first-team over the next few years as opposed to if he was to move to Old Trafford or Stamford Bridge.

He is a Wales youth international and is a key player for the Under-18’s side at this moment in time.

The teenager made the switch to Pride Park at Under-10’s level from Burton Albion and has since risen up through the academy ranks.

Allen penned scholarship terms this past summer and will be eyeing his first professional deal soon but whether that is with Derby or somewhere else remains to be seen right now amid these new transfer links.

Paul Warne’s side won 2-1 this weekend at home to Bristol Rovers in League One.