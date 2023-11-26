Coventry City enter battle for £3m centre-back, Sunderland and Middlesbrough linked

Coventry City have entered the chase for Hammarby centre-back Nathaniel Adjei, Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Coventry City splashed the cash in the summer transfer window. After sales of Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres, the Sky Blues set about rebuilding their squad in the hope they would mount another promotion push.

It hasn’t panned out as hoped just yet with Mark Robins’ side sat down in 20th. However, it will be hoped an impressive win over Millwall can provide them a foundation to build on looking forward.

Now, claims of interest in a potential January target have emerged.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon has said that Coventry City are among the sides showing an interest in Hammarby centre-back Nathaneil Adjei. The 21-year-old – valued at £3m – has already been linked with rival Championship trio Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Preston North End ahead of this winter.

It is said that Coventry could have the edge as they have the funds to strike a permanent deal.

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

Championship bound?

Adjei started out in his native Ghana but has made a name for himself in the Allsvenskan. Those in the market for a centre-back this winter would be wise to keep tabs on his developments, but it seems there’s set to be a significant battle for his signature.

Coventry City might have spent a lot in the summer but it seems Robins will be backed again in January. It could help them in their bid to rise back up the Championship and mount a push for the play-off spots.

With plenty of second-tier links emerging in the run up to the January transfer window, it seems like the Championship is a likely destination for Adjei. Time will tell just how his situation pans out though, with plenty of options available to the promising defender.