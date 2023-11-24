‘Will cost them here’ – Norwich City vs QPR prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Norwich City vs QPR prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Norwich City head into this weekend’s match at Carrow Road on the back of a much-needed win against Cardiff City. That stopped a run of successive defeats, and lifted the pressure to an extent on manager David Wagner.

The Canaries are still struggling overall though, sitting 16th in the Championship table.

QPR are showing signs of improvement under recently appointed manager Marti Cifuentes. They are unbeaten with in the two games he has taken charge of, having drawn twice.

However, they will need to start turning those draws into wins, as they currently sit in 23rd in the Championship, firmly in the relegation zone.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

John Reid

“Despite that much needed win over Cardiff City before the international break, Norwich boss Wagner still seems to be under pressure. He will need to take his team on a run of victories to try and relieve that.

“QPR boss Marti Cifuentes is under a different kind of pressure to an extent, as he battles to keep his team in the Championship. There have been encouraging signs though in the two league games he has taken charge of.

“The teams are a real contrast when it comes to scoring goals. Despite their issues, Norwich have scored the joint second most goals in the league with 29, whilst QPR have scored just 11 goals. That will decide the outcome of the game in a narrow home win.”

Norwich City vs QPR prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“It’s been a bad season for both teams. There’s no hiding that, but the hope will be that the festive schedule can bring around some much-needed improvements for Norwich and QPR.

“Norwich’s win over Cardiff certainly came as a surprise, but it could be just what they need. Against a goal-shy QPR, they have the firepower in attack to claim another win, and I think they’ll get that.

“QPR have to get a new striker in this winter, and this game could only further highlight the need for one. That will cost them here and if not addressed, it could cost them their Championship status.”

Norwich City vs QPR prediction: 2-1