Sunderland starlet commits to new deal amid Manchester City links

Sunderland have announced that goalkeeper Matty Young has signed a professional contract with the club.

Sunderland’s teenage starlet Young featured for the first-team in their pre-season tour of the USA. He’s become a regular at youth level for the Black Cats and is among the top talents tipped for a bright future on Wearside.

His abilities have drawn admiring glances from elsewhere too. Manchester City were linked with a move for the player back in September.

Now though, Sunderland have announced that Young has signed a three-year deal to remain at the Stadium of Light. Young has commented on the new deal, which will keep him onboard until the summer of 2026. He said:

“I am delighted to sign my first professional deal. I started my journey here near 10 years ago and it has always been my dream to play for Sunderland AFC. The opportunities over pre-season were incredible but I know this is just the start for me.”

Has chance to emulate former player

It will be interesting to see if Young gets any playing time in a competitive game for the Black Cats this season. Even though he is highly-rated, it seems unlikely unless the club have an injury crisis at goalkeeper.

Should Young be as good a player as the likes of Sunderland and seemingly Manchester City think he is, then he could have a very long and successful career. He likely won’t even be thinking about that though, he will just be concentrating on trying to eventually make the breakthrough into the Sunderland first-team.

If there is a player that Young is looking to emulate, it is former Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. After breaking through at the Stadium of Light, he won a move to Everton, and is now England’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Just like Young, Pickford came through the ranks at Sunderland, and has gone on to achieve a lot in his career. Young will be hopeful of doing the same in his career. For the moment though, the player will be focusing on playing for the Sunderland U21.