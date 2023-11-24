Sunderland starlet commits to new deal amid Manchester City links

Sunderland have announced that goalkeeper Matty Young has signed a professional contract with the club.
Sunderland’s teenage starlet Young featured for the first-team in their pre-season tour of the USA. He’s become a regular at youth level for the Black Cats and is among the top talents tipped for a bright future on Wearside.
His abilities have drawn admiring glances from elsewhere too. Manchester City were linked with a move for the player back in September.
Now though, Sunderland have announced that Young has signed a three-year deal to remain at the Stadium of Light. Young has commented on the new deal, which will keep him onboard until the summer of 2026. He said:
“I am delighted to sign my first professional deal. I started my journey here near 10 years ago and it has always been my dream to play for Sunderland AFC. The opportunities over pre-season were incredible but I know this is just the start for me.”
Has chance to emulate former player
It will be interesting to see if Young gets any playing time in a competitive game for the Black Cats this season. Even though he is highly-rated, it seems unlikely unless the club have an injury crisis at goalkeeper.
Should Young be as good a player as the likes of Sunderland and seemingly Manchester City think he is, then he could have a very long and successful career. He likely won’t even be thinking about that though, he will just be concentrating on trying to eventually make the breakthrough into the Sunderland first-team.
If there is a player that Young is looking to emulate, it is former Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. After breaking through at the Stadium of Light, he won a move to Everton, and is now England’s first-choice goalkeeper.
Just like Young, Pickford came through the ranks at Sunderland, and has gone on to achieve a lot in his career. Young will be hopeful of doing the same in his career. For the moment though, the player will be focusing on playing for the Sunderland U21.
‘A fantastic win’ – Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland prediction: The72