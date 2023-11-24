Rotherham United vs Leeds United: 5 players who could dictate the game as Yorkshire rivals clash

Rotherham United vs Leeds United takes place in the Championship this evening.

Rotherham United vs Leeds United sees two Yorkshire sides with contrasting fortunes pit against one another.

Home side Rotherham United are struggling in the relegation zone with just two wins to their name and nine defeats. A recent bad run of form saw Matt Taylor sacked and they come into the game with Wayne Carlisle in charge on a caretaker basis.

Meanwhile, visitors Leeds United are flying high in 3rd place in the table on the back of an excellent run of results, winning five of their last six games. Under Daniel Farke, the Whites are increasingly looking like a real threat in the Championship promotion race.

Ahead of the game, we look at five players who could dictate the result of Rotherham United vs Leeds United…

Crysencio Summerville

Quite simply put, young Dutchman Summerville is likely to be the most dangerous player on the pitch. He is one of the sparkling attacking threats in a potent Leeds side.

Six goals and five assists are key to the dangerous player that he is. Add to this an ability to put defenders on the back foot and he helps set the pace for Daniel Farke’s side, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he stars in Rotherham United vs Leeds United.

Dan James

Playing on the opposite flank to Summerville, winger James also dazzles opponents with his speed and footwork. He likes to get beyond defenders, hit the byline, and put dangerous balls into the box.

He is also a goal threat around the edges of the box and Rotherham will need to be aware of that should they back off the Leeds man.

Joel Piroe

Big-money signing Piroe has six goals and an assist to his name for Leeds United. This output has largely come from the Dutch striker playing in a no. 10 role for Daniel Farke, while Georginio Rutter has been deployed up top.

Playing in this role allows him to help develop attacking phases of play for the Whites. It also allows him to delay his arrival into the box, often to dangerous effect.

Viktor Johansson

Rotherham United goalkeeper Johansson is not only likely to be very busy this evening, he is also likely to be key to any chance that the Millers have of getting any points out of the Rotherham United vs Leeds United clash.

He will need to be on top of his game between the sticks for managerless Rotherham. Johansson is one of the Championship’s most active goalkeepers and visitors Leeds will certainly put him to the test.

Christ Tiéhi

Leeds United’s midfield duo of Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara are the beating heart of a combative side. Ivorian midfielder Tiéhi will need to put himself about a lot and disrupt their rhythm.

Being a solid shield in front of Rotherham United’s back line will play an important role in helping the South Yorkshire side get something out of a difficult game.

Rotherham United vs Leeds United kicks off at 20:00 this evening and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football.