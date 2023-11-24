‘Reasons to feel confident’ – Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Stoke City come into this weekend’s clash with Blackburn Rovers looking to make it six Championship games without defeat. They drew twice before the break but the Potters have moved to 14th in the table after a dismal start.

More was expected of Alex Neil’s side in the early stages of the season but improvements have been clear. Now, the aim will be to close the five-point gap to the play-offs.

As for Blackburn Rovers, they’re slap bang in the middle of the table in 12th. They’re only one point of the Potters after two defeats in their last three matches.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have won three consecutive away games though, setting up an intriguing tie this weekend.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is a tough one to call. Stoke and Blackburn will both be hopeful of claiming three points to strengthen their play-off pushes and both teams have reasons to feel confident coming into this one.

“That said, I am leaning towards a home win. Blackburn are on a great run away from home but Stoke do have the players to cause the visitors problems.

“This really could go either way, but I’ll say this ends 2-1 to Stoke.”

Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: 2-1

John Reid

“It is hard to work out what to expect from Alex Neil’s Stoke City. They are unbeaten in five, but have drawn their last two games 0-0.

“The same could be said about Blackburn Rovers. They are one of the most inconsistent teams in the division, which had stopped them mounting a real play-off challenge so far. Therefore it is a difficult game to predict, as you don’t what to expect from each team.

“I’ll say this one ends level.”

Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: 1-1