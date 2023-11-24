‘Quite remarkable’ – Portsmouth vs Blackpool prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Portsmouth vs Blackpool prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Portsmouth come into this weekend’s game still sat at the top of the League One table and still without a defeat to they’re name. They’ve claimed 10 wins and six draws so far this season and haven’t lost a league game since March.

John Mousinho’s side dropped points late on against Charlton Athletic last time out, drawing 2-2.

As for Blackpool, they’re level on points with 6th placed Barnsley but sit in 8th due to goal difference. Their inconsistent form has seen them lose some ground to the third-tier‘s top sides but the Tangerines remain firmly in the play-off hunt.

While others had the weekend off due to international fixtures, Neil Critchley and co thrashed Shrewsbury Town 4-0.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Blackpool will provide a tough test for Portsmouth, but I can see the hosts claiming another victory here. Blackpool are without a win in four on the road and while three of those have been draws, a team as strong as Pompey may condemn them to defeat.

“The Tangerines have goals in them, so don’t be surprised if they get themselves on the scoresheet and perhaps even lead the game. However, Mousinho’s Portsmouth are made of tough stuff, and they’ve proven themselves capable of a fight back ono plenty of occasiosns.

“It could be close but I’ll back Pompey to continue this quite remarkable run.”

Portsmouth vs Blackpool prediction: 2-1

John Reid

“Every game is big for Portsmouth at the moment as they bid to stay top of a tight League One title race. But they will be expecting a tough game from a Blackpool side who are in a battle of their own, for the play-off places.

“Despite dropping points to Charlton in their last league game, Pompey are more than good enough to get back on track and pick up the three points. I’ll back them to do just that with a 2-0 home win.”

Portsmouth vs Blackpool prediction: 2-0