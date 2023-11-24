‘Play better’ – Birmingham City duo sent direct message by Wayne Rooney after recent omission

Birmingham City manager Wayne Rooney has called for Krystian Bielik and Siriki Dembele to ‘play better’ amid their recent drops from starting XI.

Birmingham City are currently struggling in the Championship. The Blues are in 18th place in the table and have not won any of the five games Rooney has taken charge of.

This weekend’s game provides Rooney with a great chance to get a first win under the belt. They face bottom-of-the-table Sheffield Wednesday, who have just one win to their name all season.

Now, ahead of the upcoming fixture against the Owls, Birmingham City boss Rooney has sent a demand to midfielder Bielik and attacker Dembele after their recent drops from the starting XI. He told Birmingham Live:

“Play better, it’s as simple as that. Dembs started the first three games, alongside Krystian. I know Krystian very well and he is better than what he performed. I’ve told him that. He knows that.

“It’s the same with Dembele. I’ve seen Dembele play a lot of times and he is a lot better than what he performed in those three games. You can’t come into the team because you’ve got a reputation or because you’ve played games and done well (before), you have to perform well. That was the reason they got left out the team.”

Dropped from starting line-up

Midfielder Bielik started the first three games of Birmingham City’s Rooney era, but was dropped from the squad completely for the game against Sunderland. Dembele also started the first three games, but he has been a substitute in the two games since.

Rooney will be hoping this bold move jolts the duo into upping their game. He has different ideas from former Birmingham City manager John Eustace, who Bielik and Dembele had been regulars under. However, it looks like there is no guarantee that will be the case under Rooney.

With no wins in his first five games, it looks like Rooney has been trying things to get the team back on track. That has led to the team being altered somewhat, and Bielik and Dembele have been notable casualties.

It’s clear the Birmingham City boss knows the talents they possess, but they will have to up their game if they want to reclaim their place in the team.