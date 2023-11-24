‘On the grass’ – Alex Neil gives promising update on injured Stoke City duo

Stoke City are currently sitting in 14th place in the Championship table. They’re on a good run of form though, going five games without defeat in the second-tier with Blackburn Rovers up next this weekend.

Now, ahead of the game against Blackburn, Neil has delivered a positive fitness update on Campbell and Baker. Both players are back on the grass, but Neil also shared that Ben Wilmot will not be back in action for a while yet.

Neil told Stoke on Trent Live:

“Tyrese Campbell has been back on the grass, Lewis Baker has been back on the grass. We’ve only got one or two who are not quite ready. Ben Wilmot is obviously one of those.”

Stoke City will be keen to have Campbell back in the squad soon, as he has not featured for the Potters in two months. Having Baker back will be a welcome boost too, as he has not played for Stoke City at all this season.

It might take time for the player to get back to his best, but his presence on the pitch could make a difference.

On the sidelines

Wilmot is another player that is badly missed for Stoke City. Until his injury, he was a mainstay for Neil at centre-back.

With the injury issues the Potters have, it is perhaps not a surprise that they have shown some inconsistencies this season. They’ve taken positive strides forward recently though and it will be hoped they can continue this weekend.

If Stoke can continue their good run of form when they get their injured players back, then the club can make their first serious run at the play-offs since being relegated from to the Championship. That should be the aim for Neil and Stoke City going forward for the rest of the season, they just need to show more consistency.