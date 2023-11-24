‘Need to be better’ – Neill Collins issues Barnsley rallying cry after bizarre ‘disappointment’

Barnsley manager Neill Collins called on the club to ‘get together and move on’ after an administrative error saw them disqualified from the FA Cup.

Barnsley defeated Horsham in an FA Cup replay to set up a second round tie with League Two side Sutton United.

However, the Tykes were then removed from the competition after it emerged that an illegible player – Aiden Marsh – played in the game. Marsh was on loan at York City at the time of the original cup tie, leading to their disqualification in rare circumstances.

Now though, with a clash against Lincoln City up next, Collins doesn’t want the club to dwell on the expulsion from the cup. Speaking to the Yorkshire Post on the matter, the Barnsley boss said:

“We’re very disappointed. The biggest disappointment is for our fans and our players.

“It’s the best cup tournament in the world and we want to be part of it. I think we treated it with a lot of respect in terms of playing a very strong team against Horsham in the first game and in the replay we did a very professional job.