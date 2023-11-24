‘Need to be better’ – Neill Collins issues Barnsley rallying cry after bizarre ‘disappointment’

Barnsley manager Neill Collins called on the club to ‘get together and move on’ after an administrative error saw them disqualified from the FA Cup.
Barnsley defeated Horsham in an FA Cup replay to set up a second round tie with League Two side Sutton United.
However, the Tykes were then removed from the competition after it emerged that an illegible player – Aiden Marsh – played in the game. Marsh was on loan at York City at the time of the original cup tie, leading to their disqualification in rare circumstances.
Now though, with a clash against Lincoln City up next, Collins doesn’t want the club to dwell on the expulsion from the cup. Speaking to the Yorkshire Post on the matter, the Barnsley boss said:
“We’re very disappointed. The biggest disappointment is for our fans and our players.
“It’s the best cup tournament in the world and we want to be part of it. I think we treated it with a lot of respect in terms of playing a very strong team against Horsham in the first game and in the replay we did a very professional job.
“Ultimately a mistake’s been made and we need to learn from it. As a club we need to be better. We’ve got human beings here and we all make mistakes. This one’s just bigger than some others. But we need to get together and move on quickly.”
Focus on the league…
Barnsley are still in a decent position in League One despite the FA Cup disappointment. The club are still in the play-off spots, sitting 6th in the League One table. However, they have not won either of their last two fixtures. In their last game, they lost to play-off rivals Derby County.
A run of wins in their next few games would help Barnsley fans forget the FA Cup error, and also get the fans fully behind the team. However, the Tykes face a difficult game this weekend as they take on Lincoln City, who are also making a play-off push.
It will be interesting to see just how the FA Cup issue has impacted the Barnsley squad. Collins will be hoping that the players will quickly get over the disappointment and it’s clear he doesn’t want it to linger and have a big impact on the season.