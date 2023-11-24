Middlesbrough set for January transfer decision that could effect Barnsley and Leyton Orient

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has confirmed to The Northern Echo that he is considering recalling goalkeepers from their respective loan deals ahead of the upcoming African Cup of Nations and Asian Cup.

Middlesbrough duo Seny Dieng and Tom Glover are both likely to be called up to Senegal and Australia’s respective international sides in the new year, with the African Cup of Nations and the Asian Cup both taking place across January and February.

Dieng has been Boro’s number one between the sticks all season, with Glover providing back up from the bench. But with the pair likely to miss a whole month, this does leave the Teessiders with a dilemma.

They do have Jamie Jones as their third choice and the experienced goalkeeper could step up in their absence. Yet Carrick has confirmed that they could recall loanees, with the likes of Zach Hemming at St Mirren, Sol Brynn at Leyton Orient and Liam Roberts at Barnsley all up for consideration.

“It’s something we’ve got to look at, and something we’re obviously aware of,” Carrick told The Northern Echo. “The situation is not new to us.

“[Recalling loanees] is one of the options we have, although there is all sorts of thinking that goes into that. You have to consider each individual as well.”

Who is the most likely?

The most likely to return out of the three would be Hemming. The St Mirren loanee has been in superb form for the Scottish side and is the next in line to make the step up out of the trio. Brynn has been touted as a successor to the number one spot, but Hemming just has the edge at this present time.

Carrick’s comments that this is just something they are considering is likely to turn into something far more concrete in the coming weeks. It is a decision which could effect Barnsley and Leyton Orient, although they will be pleased to know that Hemming is likely to be first pick.

Roberts has played for Middlesbrough’s first team a number of times, yet he is currently out nursing an injury after having surgery on his finger, which leaves Boro in a predicament of having to play someone who has no EFL experience if they opt for a goalkeeper other than Jones to take Dieng’s place. Certainly one to keep an eye on.