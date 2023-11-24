Leeds United to begin talks over improved deal for prized asset, club adamant over transfer stance

Leeds United starlet Gray has become a first-team regular under Daniel Farke. He’s a player fans have been eager to see in senior action for some time now and the 17-year-old has not disappointed.

Gray started the campaign in the midfield alongside Ethan Ampadu but has since moved to right-back upon Glen Kamara’s break into the team. The teenager has continued to impress there, and interest has emerged.

Reported interest from Premier League sides like Liverpool and many more has brought Gray’s future into the limelight somewhat. However, Leeds United are determined to retain his services, and Football Insider has issued a fresh report.

They state that the Whites are ‘adamant’ Gray will not be sold in January and talks over an improved deal are ‘in the works’.

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

A prized asset

It’s no secret that Gray is already an important player for Farke and Leeds United. He’s barely missed out so far this Championship campaign and while his performances are still at this level’ don’t expect that to change.

Interest in his services was inevitable but Leeds have their own ambitions, and Gray certainly features as part of the plans moving forward. Tying him down to a fresh deal will help ward off admirers, but it almost definitely won’t bring an end too them watching his situation closely.

Time will tell just how the situation pans out but it’s clear Leeds United will want Gray to play a long-term role for them. He’s got a big future at the top of the game ahead of him but the Whites aren’t ready to let him go at the first sign of high-profile interest.