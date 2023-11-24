‘It’s unlikely’ – Portsmouth boss expects in-form 22-year-old to miss Blackpool clash

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho doesn’t think that winger Paddy Lane will be fit enough to feature against Blackpool.

Portsmouth head into the post international break run of games sitting at the top of the League One table. However, they are only a point ahead of chasing duo Oxford United and Bolton Wanderers.

That is why any injury issues would be most unwelcome for Pompey. Unfortunately for Portsmouth, one of their mainstays this season looks set to be ruled out of action.

Mousinho has disclosed that winger Lane, who has featured in Portsmouth’s last 13 League One games, is set to miss at least the upcoming match against Blackpool. The 22-year-old was injured and missed international duty and now, it’s been said he’s unlikely to feature. Mousinho told the club’s official website:

“Paddy pulled out of the Northern Ireland squad with a calf injury and so it’s unlikely he’ll feature.”

A blow for all

Lane has been a key man for Portsmouth this season. The attacker has contributed three goals and three assists for the side in their bid to win promotion. The injury has come at a particularly bad time for both the club and the player, as he was arguably in the best form of his Pompey career.

In his last two appearances, Lane has contributed three assists. Two came in the match against Reading and one in the draw with Charlton Athletic.

With the Northern Irishman in such a good run of form, the Portsmouth boss will be hoping to have the player back in the squad sooner rather than later.

Pompey have eight more games to play in 2023 as the hectic festive schedule nears. The club will be hopeful to have as few injuries as possible during that run to give them the best chance of maintaining their place at the top of the pile.