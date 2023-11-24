‘In a bit of a rut’ – Lincoln City vs Barnsley prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Lincoln City vs Barnsley prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday afternoon.

Lincoln City come into this weekend’s game off the back of the first win of Michael Skubala’s tenure. They fell to defeat against Stevenage last weekend but a midweek victory away to Leyton Orient lifted the Imps to 9th.

Skubala will be tasked with turning Sincil Bank into a fortress again after a patchy home record so far this campaign.

As for Barnsley, they’ve won only one of their last four League One games. It has seen them lose a bit of ground in the play-off fight, sitting 6th and level on points with Derby County and Blackpool.

The Tykes were disqualified from the FA Cup earlier this week after fielding an ineligible player against Horsham.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is a tricky game to call. Lincoln have the wind in their sails after that first win under Skubala’s management and Barnsley are in a bit of a rut at the moment.

“However, on paper, the Tykes are the stronger team and should be aiming for all three points here.

“I do think the home side get something from this though, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they got a great win. It’s been a tough week for Barnsley and that could show here, but Collins and co will be determined to bounce back. I’ll say this ends level.”

Lincoln City vs Barnsley prediction: 1-1

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

John Reid

“Lincoln will be full of confidence going into this game after that midweek win over Orient. The home faithful should be lively as Skubala makes his home bow too.

The same might not be true of Barnsley, especially after their off-field issues this week with the FA Cup expulsion. But on the pitch the Tykes are still in the play-off places.

“Lincoln aren’t that far behind though, and a high-scoring draw seems the most likely outcome in the game.”

Lincoln City vs Barnsley prediction: 2-2