‘He has plans’ – Southampton’s chances of swoop for 127-cap international played down

Southampton manager Russell Martin has played down the prospect of signing centre-back Maya Yoshida after his training stint.

Southampton are currently sitting 4th in the Championship table, nine points off the automatic promotion places. With the club firmly in the hunt for promotion, Martin will be looking to add players to his squad in the January transfer window.

However, the man in charge at St. Mary’s seemed to rule out return for former favourite Yoshida, who has been training with the club this week.

The 127-time Japan international currently plays for LA Galaxy, and as the MLS doesn’t start until February, the possibility of a short-term loan might not have been out of the question. However, Martin has said there were no indications of a potential transfer, with Yoshida simply in the country to sort some other matters, while he ‘has plans’ to go to some other places too.

Speaking to Hampshire Live, the Southampton boss said:

“It’s not something we have discussed. He has been back in England because he had a lot of things to sort out. Now he has gone back and I think he has plans to go to a few other places.

“He didn’t bring up a potential transfer and neither did we because we have got a squad we are really happy with. It was what it was. It was really nice to have him in. He helped us and hopefully, we helped him.”

No return in the offing

Martin will be looking to add players to his Southampton squad, but as he is currently happy with what he has, there doesn’t seem to be any need to bring Yoshida back to the club.

A short-term deal wouldn’t do much for either party. It wouldn’t do anything for the player or the club in the long run, regardless of the fact he’s a popular figure with Southampton. Besides, Martin went on to say how much Yoshida is enjoying life with LA Galaxy.

It will be interesting to see if Martin and the Saints do look to sign another defender in the January transfer window. If the club are still in the middle of the play-off places, they might well look to push the boat out to make some signings to further bolster their ranks in a bid to rise from the Championship at the first time of asking.