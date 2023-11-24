Championship club’s stance on potential Derby County raid emerges amid fresh rumours

Hull City remain admirers of Derby County midfielder Max Bird ahead of the January transfer window, as per Hull Live.

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior had midfielder Bird under his management during his time at Derby County. The Rams academy graduate is a key player at Pride Park and the Tigers boss was keen to reunite with him in the summer.

The Championship club made bids for Bird, but Derby held firm. Hull ended up looking elsewhere further down the line after the 23-year-old was cast to the sidelines through injury.

Fresh claims of Championship interest emerged from Derbyshire Live earlier this week, adding that Derby County are planning on offering Bird a new deal in a bid to secure his future beyond the end of this season. Now, a new insight has emerged on Hull City’s stance.

Hull Live reports that Bird remains a player of interest to Rosenior. The Derby star was keen on linking up with the Tigers boss in the summer and the report adds that ‘remains the case’.

On the move?

Bird remains a key player for Derby County and he will have a key role in their bid to rise back up the League One table. However, there are doubts over his future with his deal up in 2024.

He’s a player who has performed in the Championship before and he’s proven his abilities in the third-tier, so it does feel like the right time for him to make a move up the leagues. Derby are obviously keen to keep him, but the Hull City interest could make it tough to tempt Bird into penning a new deal.

Time will tell how Hull’s next pursuit of the midfielder pans out, but it certainly looks like a deal could be there to be done at the right price.