‘Capable of beating anyone’ – Swansea City vs Hull City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Swansea City vs Hull City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Swansea City head into this weekend’s match looking to overcome a recent slump in form. After a run of four Championship wins in a row, they have won just one of their five league games since.

As a result of that run of form, Michael Duff’s side have slipped down to 17th place in the Championship table. They’re now seven points off the play-offs too.

It looks better for Liam Rosenior’s Hull City side. The Tigers have had some up and down results this season, but have won three of their last four league games.

They defeated Huddersfield Town 1-0 in the last game before the international break. As a result, they sit 8th, two points off the top six.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

John Reid

“It is hard to know what to expect from Duff’s Swansea City side. They are capable of beating anyone in the league, but are on a poor run, and they did run Ipswich Town close in their last league game.

“The same is true to an extent about Hull City. They are look to be putting together a consistent run of form, and Liam Rosenior’s side may well be play-off contenders for the rest of the season.

“Putting together Swansea’s recent poor form and Hull’s decent run, it all points to an away win for the Tigers by the odd goal.”

Swansea City vs Hull City prediction: 1-2

James Ray

“This is a tough one to call. Hull are in better form but have won only one of their last four on the road, while Swansea have only a single victory in their last five Championship games overall.

“I can see this one ending level. The Tigers stand a better chance of winning but I’m not sure there will be enough to split the two on the day.”

Swansea City vs Hull City prediction: 1-1