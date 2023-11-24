‘Back in the groove’ – Preston North End vs Cardiff City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Preston North End vs Cardiff City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Preston North End head into Saturday’s match after putting an end to a poor run before the break. After going seven games without a win, the Lilywhites have won their last two Championship games, including a derby win over Blackburn Rovers.

As a result, Ryan Lowe’s side are currently 5th in the table, and look good for a run at the playoffs.

Cardiff City were in inconsistent form before the break. They have won three of their last eight games, and lost to Norwich City in their last game. They sit 9th, four points behind this weekend’s opponents.

Erol Bulut will be well-aware that a win will put his side back within touching distance of the play-off spots.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

John Reid

“On the face of it, Preston should be favourites for the game. They are higher placed in the league than Cardiff, are in better form, and will have taken plenty of confidence from the win over Blackburn.

“However, you can’t write off the Bluebirds. Erol Bulut’s side on their day are a match for most teams in the Championship. It should be pointed out that the lost narrowly to the Championship top two of Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

“Still, if both teams play to their best, Preston should do enough to get the three points and maintain their playoff charge. A home win by a few goals.”

Preston North End vs Cardiff City prediction: 2-0

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

James Ray

“Cardiff’s home form is their strong point, but they’re not as good on the road and with a trip to Deepdale awaiting, I wouldn’t be surprised if they fall to defeat here.

“Preston will have gone into the break in high spirits after putting a dismal run behind them with two straight wins. That level of confidence could be on show here against the Bluebirds.

“It won’t be an easy game by any stretch of the imagination, and don’t be surprised if the visitors do take something from this. However, I think Preston are back in the groove. I’ll back them to win 2-1 here.”

Preston North End vs Cardiff City prediction: 2-1