‘A fantastic win’ – Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Plymouth Argyle come into this weekend’s clash with Sunderland looking to put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone. Steven Schumacher’s side are winless in three and sit 19th in the table.

The Pilgrims’ 27 goals has them among the division’s top scorers but their backline hasn’t been tight enough, leaking 27 goals.

As for Sunderland, they recovered from a poor patch of form by going three Championship games without defeat prior to the break. As a result, they sit 6th in the Championship table.

The Black Cats are winless in three on the road though, so Tony Mowbray’s side will be keen to correct that.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Sunderland have the form on their side coming into this one. They’re right in the play-off fight for a reason and they will be favourites to pick up all three points at Home Park this weekend.

“However, Plymouth are capable of springing a surprise at home, and they might just do that. They’ve got the attacking talent to cause Sunderland’s backline problems and with the Argyle faithful behind them, they might just have enough to secure a fantastic win.

“I’ll back the hosts to win an entertaining 3-2 tie.”

Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland prediction: 3-2

John Reid

“Plymouth should be confident heading into the game, as in recent fixtures they have performed well against some of the better teams in the Championship without getting a win.

“They will have to be at their best once more to get a result against a Sunderland team who seem to be getting back into form after some poor results.

“It will be a close game, but the Black Cats should pick up the victory. I’ll go for a 2-1 away win.”

Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland prediction: 1-2