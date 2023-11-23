‘Worrying times ahead’ – Wrexham vs Morecambe prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Wrexham vs Morecambe prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday.

Wrexham go into the game on Saturday at the Racecourse Ground in the middle of a League Two promotion battle. The Red Dragons are currently 4th in the League Two table, level on points with 3rd placed Notts County.

Morecambe are well-placed in the table as well. They are currently 9th in League Two, just two points off the play-off places, but they lost manager Derek Adams earlier this week as he left to return to Ross County for a third stint.

Both sides go into the game on the back of poor results. Wrexham lost 2-0 to Accrington Stanley, while the Shrimps lost 3-2 to Grimsby Town, making it two consecutive defeats for the previously in-form side.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

John Reid

“This is a big game for both teams, who come into the match on the back of a defeat. Phil Parkinson’s Wrexham side had been playing excellently up until the loss to Accrington, they will be eager to show that was just a blip on the road to promotion.

“As for Morecambe, the departure of Derek Adams as manager could have an impact on them, as it can’t have been the easiest build-up to what will be a difficult game against a free-scoring Wrexham side.

“It won’t be an easy game for the hosts, but with all that has been going on at Morecambe they should do enough to win by a few goals.”

Wrexham vs Morecombe prediction: 3-1

James Ray

“It can’t be underestimated just how important Adams has been to Morecambe. They could really go on a slide after his exit, so some worrying times could be ahead for the Shrimps.

“Wrexham meanwhile are still in a good way. They might have lost to Stanley last time out but I’m confident they’ll get back on track straight away in this one.

“A fairly routine home win could be a sign of the worrying times ahead for Morecambe. I’ll say 2-0 to Wrexham.”

Wrexham vs Morecambe prediction: 2-0