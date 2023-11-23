West Brom to make decision over potential return for 28-year-old star

West Brom will make decisions over John Swift and Josh Maja ahead of this weekend’s clash with Ipswich Town, Carlos Corberan has said.

West Brom attacking midfielder Swift had been the team’s standout player before being cast to the sidelines through injury. Playing in a range of roles, Swift notched five goals and an assist in 11 Championship games but Corberan hasn’t been able to call on him since October.

Summer signing Maja didn’t have the central role that his aforementioned teammate did but as one of the few strikers on the books at The Hawthorns, his extended absence has been a headache for Corberan too.

Now though, promising updates have emerged over both players.

West Brom are back in action against Ipswich Town on Saturday evening and speaking to the media, Corberan has confirmed that Swift and Maja have been back in training. Decisions will be made over potential returns for both players ahead of this weekend’s game.

“We have recovered players who were out of the team through injury, players like John Swift and Josh Maja.

“Jeremy Sarmiento has also had two more weeks to recover too and get fitter and stronger.

“We have more options in attack and I think we are always stronger when we have everyone available and ready to compete.

“We need to see how John Swift and Josh Maja react to the training sessions this week before making a decision about Saturday’s game. The decision will be based on the physical values that they have achieved and the reaction of the body to the stimulation from training during the week.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

Welcome boosts

West Brom haven’t been blessed with attacking depth this season. Even before injuries hit, Corberan’s attacking ranks were pretty light.

However, with star man Swift and summer signing Maja back in contention, the Baggies boss might actually have some forwards to pick from moving forward. It comes at a good time too given the challenges Ipswich Town will pose this weekend.

Kieran McKenna’s side sit 2nd in the Championship table, level on points with leaders Leicester City. West Brom put together an impressive run before a defeat to Southampton prior to the international break, so they’ll be hoping to pull off a scalp to get themselves back on track on Saturday evening.

Returns for Swift and Maja would no doubt help their bid to get a result, but time will tell if they’re deemed ready to go.