‘Very good player’ – Cardiff City identify Premier League fringe man as top winter target

Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut has declared his interest in signing Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore in the January transfer window.

Cardiff City have exceeded expectations this season. Bulut has led the Bluebirds to 9th in the Championship table after 16 games when many had them pegged as potential relegation candidates heading into the campaign.

The hope will be that they can maintain their push for a play-off spot over the remainder of the season, but the January transfer window could be key for them as they bid to strengthen.

There’s no illusions over who is the top target in South Wales either, with Bulut publicly declaring his admiration of Welsh talisman Kieffer Moore. He was on Cardiff City’s radar in the summer but a deal didn’t get done, so they’ll be going back in for the Bournemouth man this winter.

As quoted by Wales Online, the Turkish boss had this to say:

“If we can get Kieffer, we would not leave him on the bench. We would use him. That’s why I want him!”

The Cardiff City boss later expressed the importance of getting his winter targets in early into the January window. He said:

“It’s important, the physical aspect of where they are. Some of them are not playing, like Kieffer Moore, if it is possible to get him, he is not playing in his team, but in the national team he played well, like against Croatia, if this is possible we will have a quality, very good player up front.

“Also, around him, we will also try to do something and if we can finalise this I think we can keep our level high to be around [the play-offs].”

A feasible signing

Moore was a star player for Cardiff City in his previous stint. It was the Welsh mainstay’s first time with a team in his home country and he quickly become a popular figure, managing 25 goals in 66 games before being snapped up by Bournemouth in their promotion-winning season.

His game time has been sparse with the Cherries though, even more so since their rise to the Premier League. Moore hasn’t been in the matchday squad for the last two Bournemouth games and could certainly benefit from a change of scenery in search of more action.

Bulut is certainly an admirer and if he was to return to Cardiff City, Moore would no doubt be a regular for the Bluebirds. It seems like a deal that would work for all and with the Cardiff boss’ admiration clear, it will be hoped that a deal can be done.