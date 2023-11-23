Sunderland talent will ‘undoubtedly’ play in the Premier League, predicts Mowbray

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray believes that midfielder Dan Neil will ‘undoubtedly‘ play in the Premier League.

Sunderland are enjoying a good season in the Championship so far. They currently sit in 6th place and are well in the hunt for the play-offs.

A big reason for the team’s good form has been the performances of 21-year-old Neil. The midfielder has featured in 15 of the 16 Championship fixtures that the Black Cats have played so far in season 2023/24. When Sunderland return to action after the international break against Plymouth Argyle, Neil will surely start the game if he is fit.

Now, Neil’s Sunderland boss Mowbray has voiced his belief that the academy graduate will showcase his talents in the Premier League one day. He said to Chronicle Live:

“We’re all delighted with the season he has had so far.

“I can see the progression in him during my tenure at the club. He’s growing, and if he keeps on growing he will undoubtedly play at the top level and bring his qualities to a really good team – hopefully this one – in the Premier League.”

A regular for three seasons

They are strong words from Mowbray, but it’s something the vast majority of Sunderland fans believe to be true as well, and rightly so. Neil has been a regular in both the Championship and League One and having drawn interest before, it feels inevitable that more admirers will emerge amid his recent form.

The good news for Sunderland is that the player is on a long-term contract with the club. He is contracted at the Stadium of Light until 2026, meaning any club that want to sign the player would have to pay big money to do so.

Of course, the hope for Sunderland will be that – as Mowbray says – Neil makes the top-flight with the Black Cats. It remains to be seen if that will happen, but the club look well-placed to have another attempt at reaching the play-offs this season.