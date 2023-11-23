‘Start to smell weakness’ – Leicester City vs Watford prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Leicester City vs Watford prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Leicester City head into the match at the King Power Stadium still top of the Championship table – on goal difference – but in an unfamiliar position, as they have lost their last two league games. They were beaten by Leeds United and Middlesbrough prior to the break.

Watford meanwhile had an indifferent start to the season under manager Valerien Ismael, but they have turned things around recently. The Vicarage Club are unbeaten in six and are up to 13th place in the Championship.

The teams’ last games before the international break were contrasting. Leicester lost 1-0 to Boro, whilst Watford hammered Rotherham United 5-0, bringing an end to Matt Taylor’s Millers tenure.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

John Reid

“Going by league placings, this should be a comfortable victory for Leicester. The Foxes are currently 18 points ahead of the Hornets in the Championship. However, Watford’s recent good run and Leicester’s two recent defeats make the match anything but a formality.

“Watford should be confident going into the game, especially after scoring five goals in their last league game. The first goal in this fixture could be vital, as if Watford score it, it could make Leicester nervous.

“However, if the Championship leaders get the first goal, they should go on to get the win that keeps them in the promotion places. But don’t surprised if it is a close game between the teams with just one goal between them.”

Leicester City vs Watford prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“This is a big game for Leicester. They’d been pretty formidable prior to their consecutive defeats and the chasing pack will start to smell weakness if they slip to a third loss in a row.

“The Foxes have shown they can be beatable and with Watford in good form, don’t write off the Hornets.

“I do think Maresca will have prepared meticulously for this game though, putting to use every minute of the international break. In my opinion, that will be enough to get the hosts back on track, though it could be a close game. I’ll say 1-0 to Leicester.”

Leicester City vs Watford prediction: 1-0