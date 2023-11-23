Significant update on emerges on Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough contract situation

Middlesbrough want to give manager Michael Carrick a new long-term contract at the Riverside Stadium, TEAMtalk reports.

Middlesbrough are currently on a great run of form under Carrick. After a poor start to the season, Boro are 10th in the Championship table having won four of their last six league games.

Should the good run of form continue, the team look well-placed to repeat last season’s top six finish. The Teesside outfit finished 4th, but lost in the play-off semi-finals to Coventry City.

With how well Carrick has done in his two seasons at Middlesbrough, the club are keen to ensure that the manager has a long-term contract with them. Now, TEAMtalk reports that Boro are keen to start talks on a new deal and have it signed before the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Ward off Premier League interest

The report goes on to state that Boro are keen to get a new contract signed to ward off any Premier League interest in the manager.

Carrick has done very well at Middlesbrough in the two seasons he has been at the club. He has built up his managerial reputation and after garnering attention from elsewhere before, it wouldn’t be a surprise if admiring glances were to emerge once again.

If Carrick is tied down to a long-term deal, that would surely give any Premier League teams a second thought. They would have to pay Boro a lot of compensation if they wanted to hire Carrick while also acting as another big show of faith in their manager after their latest recovery.

Time will tell if these fresh rumours develop into anything in the near future but there’s no doubt that Middlesbrough fans will be keen to see Carrick tied down to a new contract.