Rumoured Leeds United transfer target commits to new contract with current club

Leeds United’s reported transfer target Luke Baartman has signed a new contract with Cape Town Spurs, according to reports.

Leeds United are frequently linked with potential new signings. Expect rumours to ramp up even more with the January transfer window not too far on the horizon as well.

A new rumour emerged earlier this week, with The Scottish Sun stating South African teenager Baartman was on the Whites’ radar. Celtic were also said to be admirers, but it seems an obstacle has emerged in front of those said to be eyeing the youngster.

As per a report from South African publication Soccer Laduma (via TBR Football), Baartman has now signed a new contract with Cape Town Spurs. It comes amid growing interest from other clubs, potentially cooling the pursuits of the talented forward.

Time will tell if the new deal ends Leeds United’s interest, but it likely won’t make the chase any easier.

Targets on the radar

Leeds United find themselves in the midst of a Championship promotion battle. They’ll be hopeful some winter additions can strengthen their bid to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

As such a young player, Baartman may well be in the thinking as an academy signing rather than one for the first-team. That said, plenty of bright prospects have got senior chances at Elland Road, the most recent being 17-year-old Archie Gray.

It remains to be seen if Baartman’s apparent new deal is enough to fend of the growing interest in his services. As a promising talent for the future, Leeds United may well keep an eye on his situation though, but time will tell if these initial links develop into anything more immediate as January nears.