Preston North End could land double player boost ahead of Cardiff City clash

Preston North End duo Andrew Hughes and Jack Whatmough could return against Cardiff City, Ryan Lowe has stated to the Lancashire Post.

Preston North End are doing well in the Championship as it stands. They are 5th in the table, and won their last two matches before the international break, the last one being a 2-1 derby win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

To keep the good run going they will be keen to have injured players back in the squad, especially important ones like Hughes and Whatmough. Hughes featured in every league game for Preston before suffering an injury, while summer signing Whatmough has been a regular in the first-team squad when fit.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s game against Cardiff City, Lilywhites manager Lowe told the Lancashire Post about the duo’s potential return:

“I think, if they are called upon then they will be ready. They’ve done the hard groundwork with the fitness team and they take a bit longer now, because we want them game ready when they’re coming back. They might not be (ready for) 90 minutes Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, but we need them game ready.

"They played some minutes on Tuesday, which was good for them. And they came through that fine, so if they were called upon, yeah I don't see no reason why they wouldn't be ready."

Potential boost for squad

It would be a real boost for Preston to have the players back in the squad, particularly with how many fixtures that the club will have to play in the weeks ahead.

Judging by the manager’s comments, the duo could be more likely to feature off the bench against Cardiff City. After being out of action for so long, it makes sense to gradually reintroduce the players to the first-team squad. That might mean that Hughes and Whatmough make their first starts in a while against Middlesbrough next midweek, but time will tell just how their situations pan out.

Preston started the season very well then went on a poor run which has recently been brought to an end. The prospect of the good run continuing could depend on having players return from injury, so Hughes and Whatmough’s returns come at a good time.