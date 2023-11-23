Phil Hay offers intriguing insight into Leeds United’s January transfer window plans

Leeds United may well look to the loan market to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window, Phil Hay has said.

Leeds United are currently on an excellent run of form under Daniel Farke. They sit 3rd in the Championship table as it stands.

That run of form should have the club satisfied with how the squad looks at the moment as they attempt to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first opportunity. There is a chance to bolster their ranks in the upcoming January transfer window, but it seems it might not be the busiest month at Elland Road.

Writing for The Athletic, Hay states that Leeds United won’t do that much business in January if their most important players stay at the club. He also states that any additions could come from the loan market.

A busy summer

Leeds United were busy in the transfer market in the summer. The Whites signed 11 players, and let 12 leave the club.

That was always likely to happen. The Elland Road side needed to have a rebuild in their attempts to win promotion, and it looks to have worked pretty well so far. Judging by Hay’s comments, there won’t be that many additions to the Whites squad in the January window.

That could obviously change if the right player becomes available, but the loan market will be a useful tool for Farke if he is to bolster his ranks at all this winter.

You can understand why Leeds United as a club are pleased with the current squad. The permanent and loan deals completed in the summer have freshened up the side after a dismal 2022/23 campaign.

Only time will tell just how busy Leeds United are in January. As it stands though, the club seem pleased with how strong the squad is, and that has been reflected by their Championship form.