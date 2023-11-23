Opinion: Leeds United man must seize rare chance to prove he can have a future under Farke

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford could be in line for his first start of the season against Rotherham United.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke revealed ahead of the match with Rotherham United that first-choice striker Georginio Rutter is set to miss the game due to an abdominal strain. He’s been a mainstay for the Whites this season, coming into his own and proving his worth in the Championship.

With the go-to striker out of the side, that could see Patrick Bamford recalled to the starting line-up.

Leeds United will be eager to get the three points as they sit in 3rd place in the Championship table. A win on Friday night would put pressure on the top two, Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Should Bamford get the nod to start for Leeds, he has to seize what will be a rare opportunity. So far in season 2023/24, the 30-year-old has not started a game for the Whites, only really finding game time off the bench.

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

A chance for Bamford

Unfortunately for Bamford, he has not found the back of the net in those games. As a result, he hasn’t really put forward much of a case in the fight for a spot in Leeds United’s starting XI.

However, it seems likely that Bamford will get his chance against Rotherham United. It is a chance that he really has to take. Bamford is still under contract at Leeds until 2026, but if he doesn’t feature more regularly for the club then perhaps he may have to consider leaving Elland Road.

A good performance and a goal against the Millers would give the player plenty of confidence. It could also go a way towards convincing Leeds boss Farke that he’s a worthy backup for main striker Rutter and still a valuable asset for the Championship promotion hopefuls.

If Bamford doesn’t have the best of games though, then it will be likely that as soon as Rutter is fit he is back in the starting line-up. So, it is up to him to make the most of what is a rare starting opportunity.