Ipswich Town land big boost as new update on Manchester United loanee emerges

Ipswich Town full-back Brandon Williams will be an option against West Brom this weekend, Kieran McKenna has said.

Ipswich Town added Manchester United full-back Williams to their ranks in the summer. The 23-year-old has been a big hit at Portman Road, thriving in a more natural role on the right-hand side for McKenna.

He had played a part in every Championship game after his arrival before missing the last three games before the international break. Injury concerns meant Williams was left out of the Birmingham City and Swansea City ties, while he remained an unused substitute against Rotherham United.

Now though, with West Brom up next this weekend, a welcome boost has emerged for Ipswich Town.

Speaking to the press prior to the game (as relayed by the EADT), Tractor Boys boss McKenna confirmed Williams has trained well over the international break and will be an option to face the Baggies. Should he return, it will be his first Championship outing for Ipswich since October 28th.

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

A welcome boost

Ipswich Town haven’t exactly struggled in Williams’ absence, extending their unbeaten run to 12 games while taking themselves level on points with league leaders Leicester City. However, while still getting results, they have conceded three goals in all of the games without Williams, so it will be hoped things can tighten up at the back a bit should he feature.

Harry Clarke has taken the starting spot at right-back in Williams’ absence. You have to think the latter will reclaim his place in the side should he be deemed ready to start though.

West Brom will offer a stern test for Ipswich Town and the Tractor Boys will be determined to claim all three points in a bid to move to the top of the Championship table.