‘Increasingly concerning’ – Bradford City vs Accrington Stanley prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Bradford City vs Accrington Stanley prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday.

Bradford City head into the weekend’s game looking to end a poor run of form in League Two. The Bantams have lost their last four league fixtures, and sit 19th in the League Two table as a result.

That poor run of form cost Mark Hughes his job, and he was recently replaced by Graeme Alexander.

Accrington Stanley head into the game on a decent run. They have won five of their last seven league fixtures and as a result sit in 7th place in League Two. John Coleman’s side secured an impressive win over Wrexham last time out, emerging 2-0 victors to end the North Qelsh outfit’s impressive unbeaten run.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

John Reid

“How much confidence Bradford City take from their midweek win over Barnsley could be the key to this fixture. It might only have been the EFL Trophy, but a win is still a win, and that is what the Bantams needed.

“As for Accrington, they will likely be full of confidence after their win over Wrexham, which shows that they fully merit their spot in the playoff places.

“Despite that win over Barnsley, Bradford aren’t yet on the same level as Accrington, and I predict an away win by a couple of goals.”

Bradford City vs Accrington Stanley prediction: 0-2

James Ray

“Accrington should be buzzing after that win over Wrexham last time out. This is another good chance for them to claim another win too as the Bantams continue to struggle towards the bottom of the League Two table.

“It has been a tough time for Bradford but I don’t think many expected them to struggle this much. It’s worrying for the club, and I can’t see things getting much better this weekend.

“The win over Barnsley in the EFL Trophy is something at least, but not much can really be taken from that competition. I’ll go for an away win with Bradford’s form and performances becoming increasingly concerning.”

Bradford City vs Accrington Stanley prediction: 1-3