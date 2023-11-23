‘He will be closer’ – Danny Rohl shares potential return date for rarely-seen Sheffield Wednesday summer signing

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Momo Diaby should be close to first-team contention ‘in the next few weeks’, Danny Rohl has said.

Sheffield Wednesday recruited French midfielder Diaby in the summer transfer window. He signed from Portuguese side Portimonense but has barely been able to feature due to injury.

He’s been on the road to recovery for some time now, making his last and only appearance for the Owls against Preston North End in the second game of the campaign. With the busy festive schedule nearing, Rohl will need as many bodies as possible available, and it could be that Diaby has a part to play.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s game against Birmingham City, Sheffield Wednesday boss Rohl said that Diaby is still very much working his way back to fitness. However, after some U21s game time, it could be that he’s in first-team contention ‘in the next few weeks’.

"It's good to have Momo back on the pitch in training. It's the first step, he cannot do everything at the moment. But he is in the process to come back and he will need minutes in the Under-21s, then in the next few weeks he will be closer to the first team."

A welcome boost

Given just how little Diaby has played since his Hillsborough move, Sheffield Wednesday fans haven’t really been able to gauge exactly what the midfielder will bring to the team. However, as a defensive-minded and tall midfielder, it will be hoped he can add some steel in the middle of the park.

Diaby has a good amount of experience at a solid level after his time in Portugal and while he’s had an injury-hit spell in the Championship to date, Rohl and co will be hoping his impact is swift when he’s back in contention.

There’s no doubt that the Owls are in need of a hero or two this season. They’ve got just one league win to their name from 16 games and remain rooted to the bottom of the table. The hope will be that the rarely-seen Diaby and some new winter additions can help inspire a turnaround, but the midfielder has worked to do to get back to 100% before he can feature.