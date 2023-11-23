‘Expect a lot of goals’ – West Brom vs Ipswich Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their West Brom vs Ipswich Town prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

West Brom come into this weekend’s game looking to get back on track. They had put together a great run before losing to Southampton away from home in their final game prior to the international break.

Carlos Corberan continues to squeeze everything possible out of his Baggies squad. He has them sat 7th in the Championship table and they’ve gone five home games without defeat.

As for Ipswich Town, their remarkable run has showed no signs of slowing down. Kieran McKenna’s side still have just one league defeat to their name.

The Tractor Boys beat Swansea City in their last Championship game but having drawn three of their last four away games, Town will be hopeful of treating the travelling faithful to a great away win in this one.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Corberan has been working wonders with this West Brom team so far this season but they are in for another tough game in this one. They were narrowly beaten by Southampton before the break and there is a good chance they fall to another loss here.

“However, with Ipswich drawing a few times on the road of late, I wouldn’t be surprised if the spoils are shared here.

“A draw would be another great result for West Brom, while it wouldn’t be the end of the world for Ipswich either. The visitors will be looking to claim all three points in a bid to move top of the table, but it could be a chance missed. They might have to settle with a 1-1 draw here.”

West Brom vs Ipswich Town prediction: 2-2

John Reid

“This could be one of the most exciting games in the Championship this weekend.

“It is a test for both teams. West Brom will be looking for the points to maintain their play-off push, whilst a win for Ipswich would be another feather in the cap of the promotion pace setters.

“Expect a lot of goals in this game, the duo have scored 62 between them this season. I can see the Tractor Boys winning a thriller 3-2.”

West Brom vs Ipswich Town prediction: 2-3