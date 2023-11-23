‘Disappointment for Manning’ – Bristol City vs Middlesbrough prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Bristol City vs Middlesbrough prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Bristol City come into this weekend’s game looking to pick up their first win of the Liam Manning era. The Robins drew with QPR on his first game in the dugout but three points will be the aim for his first game at Ashton Gate.

Manning’s side sit in 11th place coming into this weekend’s fixtures. They sit four points away from the play-offs as the new boss looks to build on Nigel Pearson’s tenure.

As for Middlesbrough, four wins in the last six Championship games has lifted them to 10th, just above this weekend’s opponents. They’re only two points off the top-six though after recovering from a poor start.

Three points could lift Boro into the play-off spots, which is the minimum aim for the Teesside outfit this season.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It’s going to be intriguing to see just how Manning fares in his first game at Ashton Gate. The home faithful will certainly be behind his Bristol City side, but there’s no doubt that Middlesbrough provide a stern test.

“Boro have good momentum coming into the game too, and they should be confident of making it out.

“The break will have provided Manning with a great chance to get his Bristol City side ticking but I think Middlesbrough have the edge. It could be disappointment for Manning as he takes charge of his opening home tie. I’ll go for a 2-1 away win.”

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough prediction: 1-2

John Reid

“This promises to be a very intriguing game as Liam Manning takes charge of his first home game as Bristol City manager. It won’t be the easiest match though, as in-form Middlesbrough are in town, and they will be eager to maintain their recent run.

“There is little between the teams in the Championship table – only two points separate them, and that will be reflected in what will be a close game. I’m going for a 1-1 draw, giving Manning a second consecutive draw at the start of his tenure.”

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough prediction: 1-1