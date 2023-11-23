Derby County to offer new deals to star duo amid Championship transfer interest

Derby County are set to offer new contracts to Max Bird and Eiran Cashin as Championship interest emerges, manager Paul Warne has told Derbyshire Live.

Derby County have seen their prized assets draw interest plenty of times before. Upon the Rams’ failure to make an immediate return to the Championship, midfielder Bird and Irish centre-back Cashin were among those many expected to move on.

However, Hull City’s bids for Bird were knocked back and an injury forced them to re-think their plans. As for Cashin, Brighton & Hove Albion were keen but no deal could be struck and the defender stayed put too.

Now though, with January nearing, a fresh update has emerged on both players.

Derbyshire Live writes that both Derby County players are attracting interest from the Championship. Manager Warne was quizzed on the duo and he confirmed both will be offers new deals, later adding bids are expected for the pair in January. He said:

“Both will be offered a new deal.

“I would like to think that the possibility is they would like to sign, but that is something you would obviously have to ask them. Why wouldn’t they be offered a new deal? It is the time prior to January to try to convince them to sign.

“It’s not just the players you have to convince but their advisors too. I would like to think we can convince them both to stay but I am not naive enough not to realise that people will be whispering in their ears.

“I am pretty much,” Warne later replied when asked if he was expecting bids for Bird and Cashin.

The report also adds that Cashin’s current deal does include a 12-month extension option. That could keep him onboard until 2025, but Bird’s deal is up next summer.

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

Heading elsewhere?

Derby County have hopes of rising from League One this season. Keeping key players could be key to their bid to do so, but with Bird and Cashin likely to draw more interest, the Rams look set for a fight to keep the influential pair.

Getting both players to commit to new deals before the winter would mark a real statement of intent for Derby. Both are highly promising players who have already proven themselves in the Championship, so few would blame Bird and Cashin for looking to make a step up in January.

However, fingers will be crossed that the pair can commit to new deals. In the case of Cashin, at least a 12-month extension option protects Derby County’s interests somewhat, though Bird could leave for nothing next summer if he isn’t sold in the winter and a new deal goes unsigned.