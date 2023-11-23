Bittersweet Sunderland injury update emerges with 23-year-old facing ‘a few weeks’ out

Sunderland could have Daniel Ballard fit to face Plymouth Argyle but Dennis Cirkin is facing ‘a few weeks out’, Tony Mowbray has said.

Sunderland were no strangers to injury problems last season and they haven’t been without issues this time around either. New concerns were raised over defensive mainstay Ballard over the international break too after he picked up a muscle concern while away with Northern Ireland.

However, speaking to the press ahead of this weekend’s game with Plymouth Argyle, Mowbray has moved to ease fears.

As quoted by the Sunderland Echo, the Black Cats boss confirmed that Ballard trained as planned on Thursday and if he can avoid a reaction on Friday, he should be fine to make the long journey down to Home Park. However, left-back Cirkin, who missed the Birmingham City win before the break, is facing a stint out.

It is not yet known how long the ex-Spurs youngster could be out for, but Mowbray says it will ‘probably‘ be ‘a few weeks’.

“Dennis isn’t fit, he hasn’t been training this week.

“Dan Ballard trained with us today, so we’ll just to have manage that. We’ll see if there’s any reaction tomorrow and whether he can come with us.”

On Cirkin, he later said:

“I’m not too sure how long Dennis will be out for at this stage, other than I know he isn’t ready to train with us yet and he hasn’t been training with us. I don’t think it’s any major injury, probably a few weeks [absence] with a muscle injury.”

It’s not often that Mowbray has had a clean bill of health during his time at Sunderland. He’s often had to contend with shortages in key areas and while this season’s injuries don’t pale to the striker and centre-back shortages of last season, it still gives the boss a selection headache.

There will be relief over Ballard though. He and Luke O’Nien are the go-to centre-back pairing for Sunderland, with the Northern Irishman offering the aerial steel and physicality alongside a shorter partner at the back.

Cirkin’s last three Championship outings were as a second-half substitute. Trai Hume and Niall Huggins have both played on the left, so it will be likely that one of those two will start there against Plymouth Argyle too.