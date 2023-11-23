‘Another statement result’ – Millwall vs Coventry City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Millwall vs Coventry City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Millwall come into this game off the back of a perfect start to the Joe Edwards era. Albeit against a very poor Sheffield Wednesday side, they ran riot at Hillsborough, cruising to a 4-0 win away from home.

It ended a run of five games without a win for the Lions and lifted them to 15th in the Championship table.

As for Coventry City, their struggles are persisting. Many would have hoped for far more from the Sky Blues after last season’s efforts and while key players were lost, some sizeable funds were spent to freshen up the ranks with new players.

Nevertheless, Mark Robins and co are still down in 20th place with 16 points from as many games. Coventry ended a four-game Championship losing streak with a draw against Stoke City before the international break.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It was an ideal start for Edwards’ time at Millwall with that big win over Sheffield Wednesday. It should have restored confidence within the squad and hopefully, it’s a sign of things to come.

“The Den should be bouncing for Edwards’ home bow and against another struggling team in Coventry City, you have to think that the hosts will claim another three points. It could be another statement result, albeit against an out-of-sorts side.

“It could be yet another day to forget for Coventry City, who just can’t get out of this rut at the moment. I’ll go for a 3-0 home win.”

Millwall vs Coventry City prediction: 3-0

John Reid

“Joe Edwards’ first game in charge of Millwall couldn’t have gone much better with a 4-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday. He will be looking to introduce some much-needed consistency to the Lions.

“It has been a real struggle for Coventry City recently, they have gone six league games without a win. Mark Robins’ side are a better team than they’re showing, but the ongoing poor run will continue at Millwall.

“I’ll say 2-1 to the home side, making for another good win for Edwards and the Lions.”

Millwall vs Coventry City prediction: 2-1