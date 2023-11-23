‘Another bad day’ – Huddersfield Town vs Southampton prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Huddersfield Town vs Southampton prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Huddersfield Town come into this weekend’s clash with Southampton in a bad way. The Terriers have continued to struggle under Darren Moore and as a result, they sit 21st in the Championship table.

They’ve lost three of their last four league games and are four points clear of the relegation zone after 16 games.

The visit of Southampton means things aren’t getting any easier for Huddersfield either. The Saints are really hitting their stride after a tough start and look set to mount a push for the automatic promotion spots over the remainder of this season.

Russell Martin and co have won four of their last five Championship games, including three straight before the international break.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It’s hard to write anyone off in this division but I can’t help but think this goes only one way. Southampton have shown attacking potency while Huddersfield Town are pretty toothless at the top of the pitch, and that could show here.

“Martin’s methods look really embedded into the players now and Huddersfield are the type of team the Saints could really control. Moore will be hoping to have made positive strides over the break so they can make it tough for the visitors, but I’m not to confident in their chances.

“It could be another bad day for the hosts. I’ll go for a 3-0 away win.”

Huddersfield Town vs Southampton prediction: 0-3

John Reid

“Huddersfield really need to start picking up results. They are on a poor run of four games without a win, and are only four points clear of the relegation zone.

“Don’t expect that to happen against Southampton though. Russell Martin’s side are unbeaten in eight and have turned their season around after a poor start, and well-placed in the play-off picture.

“This should be a comfortable win for the Saints by a couple goals. 2-0 to Southampton.”

Huddersfield Town vs Southampton prediction: 0-2