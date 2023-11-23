‘A narrow win’ – Derby County vs Bristol Rovers prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Derby County vs Bristol Rovers prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Derby County head into the match at Pride Park in 7th place in the League One table. While their form has been inconsistent, Paul Warne’s side have won their last two league games, so they’ll be hoping they can get a run going over the coming weeks.

In their last outing, the Rams lost an FA Cup replay 3-1 at home to Crewe Alexandra.

Their opponents at the weekend, Bristol Rovers, share a similar inconsistency. They have also won three of their last six league fixtures. As it stands, they are currently in 1oth in League One, finding success under caretaker boss Andy Mangan.

Bristol Rovers beat Newport County in their last game, emerging 1-0 winners in the EFL Trophy.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

John Reid

“This game looks difficult to call as there is not that much between the teams. Derby might be four points ahead of Bristol City, but that’s not a lot of points.

“One positive aspect for Derby has been their home form in the league, they are unbeaten in the last six at Pride Park, and beat Barnsley 3-0 in their last league match at home.

“Bristol Rovers will need to sort out their defensive issues if they want to get anything from the game, they have kept only three clean sheets in 16 league games so far this season. With Bristol Rovers’ defensive issues, and Derby’s good home form, I expect the Rams to pick up the three points in a narrow win.”

Derby County vs Bristol Rovers prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“Bristol Rovers have found their feet under Mangan but time will tell just how much longer he’s actually in the job. There’s still uncertainty over the Gas’ managerial post and Derby will be hoping to make that county.

“I can see this ending level though. The Rams’ home form has improved but they’re still prone to a slip up. And, with the visitors proving tough to beat under their caretaker boss, I think they could snatch a point.

“I’ll say this ends 1-1.”

Derby County vs Bristol Rovers prediction: 1-1