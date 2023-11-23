‘A huge chance for Rooney’ – Birmingham City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Birmingham City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Birmingham City head into the match at St. Andrew’s in real need of a victory. They are without a win under Wayne Rooney, losing four and drawing one under the new boss. As a result, the Blues are 18th in the Championship table.

The situation is also dire for Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls are rooted to the bottom of the Championship with only one win all season.

Both sides head into the game on the back of defeats before the international break. Birmingham City lost 3-1 to Sunderland, while Sheffield Wednesday were hammered 4-0 at home by Millwall, who were debuting under new boss Joe Edwards.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

John Reid

“This game is the definition of a six-pointer. Both teams are in real need of a win with Rooney determined to breathe life back into Birmingham City while Sheffield Wednesday fight for every possible point after a dismal start.

“Both teams are in dire need of three points, so there might be a lot of tension in the fixture. It might not be the best of games but both need to do all they can to win regardless.

“Wednesday will want to take something from this but it could be a huge first win for Rooney. I’ll say 1-0 to Birmingham City.”

Birmingham City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: 1-0

James Ray

“This is a huge chance for Rooney to get his Birmingham City win. Honestly, it doesn’t get much better than Sheffield Wednesday at home, so anything less than three points could provoke a reaction from supporters.

“Wednesday have taken strides forward under Rohl but that defeat to Millwall was a real low point. He will have been working hard to get a reaction out of his players over the break so don’t write off the visitors in this one.

“I really wouldn’t be surprised if Wednesday take something from this, but I do think the Blues have enough to get the win. I’ll go for a narrow 2-1 win.”

Birmingham City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: 2-1