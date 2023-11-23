44-year-old confirms interest in vacant Rotherham United managerial post

Rotherham United caretaker boss Wayne Carlisle has confirmed he would be interested in being Matt Taylor’s permanent replacement.

Rotherham United are on the lookout for a new boss after deciding to part ways with Matt Taylor before the international break. It’s been a tough season for the Millers and after being well-backed in the summer window, Taylor ultimately wasn’t able to keep the club away from the relegation zone.

The search for a replacement has been a patient one but it will be hoped that a leading contender can emerge sooner rather than later. For now though, Taylor’s assistant Carlisle will be leading the team on a caretaker basis.

Now, ahead of Friday night’s clash with Leeds United, the 44-year-old has revealed an interest in the permanent job.

As quoted by the Rotherham Advertiser, Carlisle has said that he would ‘relish the opportunity to lead Rotherham United on a permanent basis. He said:

“Yes, of course. An opportunity to manage at Championship level, I think anyone in football would relish that.”

Carlisle later said that he has not made his desires known to the Millers yet, simply because he hasn’t had an opportunity to do so while they prepare for the Leeds United test.

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

An ideal audition?

The expectation is that Rotherham United will go for an experienced coach as Taylor’s replacement. That could prove vital as the Millers prepare for another Championship survival bid, and Carlisle doesn’t exactly fit that category.

He’s held plenty of coaching roles before but in terms of second-tier management experience, Carlisle hasn’t had that chance yet. However, a challenging Friday night game against promotion hopefuls Leeds United could be the perfect opportunity for the caretaker boss to display his abilities in the dugout.

Rotherham United have embarked on a fairly lengthy search for Taylor’s replacement at this stage though, so it could come as a surprise if they were to end up giving the job to their caretaker boss on a permanent basis. With Carlisle interested in the job, he’ll be determined to lead the Millers well tomorrow night.