21-year-old puts Blackburn Rovers contract discussions on hold, current deal up in 2024

Blackburn Rovers have had an up and down season so far. They are currently in 12th place in the Championship and will be hopeful of kicking on over the second half of the season.

In a bid to do so, they’ll want to retain their standout players, and forward Dolan has emerged as one of those in recent weeks. The 21-year-old attacker has contributed two goals and two assists for Rovers so far in season 2023/24.

His contract situation has been well documented with his deal up in 2024, but now, the Lancashire Telegraph has provided an update on the player’s future. They report that the talent has put his contract talks on hold, though he still intends to stay with the club and would just rather focus on his football for now.

Dolan’s deal does include an extension option, but it will be hoped that he can be tied down to fresh terms sooner rather than later.

Hope for Tomasson

One man that will surely want Dolan’s future to be sorted sooner rather than later is Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson. The 21-year-old has been in the first-team for some time but the feeling is that Dolan will only get better as time passes after enjoying plenty of game time at a young age.

Dolan has started Blackburn Rovers’ last seven games, and that has coincided with his best form of the season. That shows just how important a player he has been for Rovers as they bid to make the playoffs this season.

When Blackburn return to action against Stoke City this weekend, expect Dolan to be in the starting line-up. He’ll be hopeful of maintaining the form displayed before the break and with contract talks shelved to focus on his game, some might be expecting even more productive displays.