Wrexham boss casts doubt on 24-year-old’s availability for key fixture

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson has admitted Tom O’Connor may miss the League Two clash with Morecambe this weekend.

Wrexham are next in action this weekend against Morecambe as they look to bounce back from the recent 2-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley. It halted a great League Two run for Parkinson’s side but they’ll be hopeful of bouncing back.

However, they might be without versatile ace O’Connor for the game after he suffered an injury in last week’s loss to Accrington.

Parkinson has now provided an update on the 24-year-old’s fitness ahead of the Morecombe fixture, revealing that the player didn’t have the best game last week due to his groin injury issue. Speaking to The Leader, he said:

“Tom has got a slight tightness in his groin and didn’t feel himself. Sometimes when you have that awareness of something in a game, it can be on your mind and it probably affected him a little bit.

“He didn’t have his best start in a game but the substitution was purely because of his injury.”

Parkinson also disclosed that the injury shouldn’t be a long-term issue, and O’Connor could be back in action for Wrexham shortly.

“We will give Tom every chance but if it’s not this week, he’ll be close to be being fit for next week.”

Mainstay for the club

O’Connor has certainly been an important player for Wrexham this season. He has featured in 15 of the team’s 18 league fixtures, with his ability to play in midfield or defence proving helpful for Parkinson.

The good news for Wrexham is that the player shouldn’t be out of action for that long, as has been underlined by Parkinson. His potential absence this weekend leaves them another body light though, so time will tell if he’s fit to feature.

Wrexham’s chances of getting back on track in the promotion race could depend on how quickly their injury issues clear up. They have been performing well up until the recent loss to Accrington but getting players back in the squad can only be a good thing for a team.

When O’Connor is back from his injury, it would not be a shock to see him back in the starting line-up for Wrexham as the bid to win promotion to League One continues for the club.