Top-flight club begins negotiations over permanent deal for Leeds United man

Leeds United and Real Betis have begun negotiations over a permanent move for Marc Roca, as per Spanish journalist Gonzalo Tortosa.

Leeds United suffered a mini-exodus of players after their relegation to the Championship. Roca was a part of that exodus, signing on loan for Real Betis.

He cost the Whites £10m from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022, scoring one goal and registering two assists in 32 appearances for Leeds.

So far for Real Betic this season, Roca has gone on to score two goals and provide one assist in his 13 games for the La Liga outfit. Now, it seems they’re keen to keep him for good.

Reporting on X, Spanish journalist Tortosa writes that Betis ‘has started negotiations’ to permanently sign Roca. He adds that Betis sees his capture as ‘a priority to close sooner rather than later.’

🟢 El Real Betis ya ha iniciado negociaciones para fichar en propiedad a Marc Roca. Para el club es una prioridad cerrarlo cuento antes. ✍️ La operación va muy bien encaminada. @elchiringuitotv https://t.co/gebGdIC9JJ — Gonzalo Tortosa (@GonzaloTortosa) November 21, 2023

January move on the cards?

Leeds United’s players with relegation clauses in their contracts left Elland Road in droves upon the Whites’ relegation; Roca being one of them. His time in Spain with Los Verdiblancos is seemingly going well if they are considering a permanent signing of the former Bayern Munich midfielder.

Reporter Tortosa says that Betis’ move for Roca is progressing well and the fact they want him sooner rather than having to wait could point to one thing – a possible January move, rather than one at the end of his loan.

It would make sense for the Whites too. The Spaniard is under contract until the summer of 2026 and Leeds United would hopefully be hopeful of recouping most, if not all, of their initial £10m outlay.

This situation could be one worth keeping an eye on as January approaches with Daniel Farke’s side likely to be looking to do business themselves once the next transfer window opens.